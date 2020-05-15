Five Santa Rosa Football Players Sign With Graceland

SANTA ROSA - If you live in Santa Rosa, you might be seeing more Graceland University t-shirts around town.

Five Santa Rosa football players signed with Graceland this week.

Adam Cavazos, Ethan De La Garza, Jose Ruiz, Michael Bermea, and Ryan Garza are all headed to Lamoni, Iowa this fall.

"I'm very excited because I get to go to a whole different state with all my friends I've been living with," said De La Garza.

"It's going to be better than going alone," said Bermea. "I'm going to have all my teammates there and we're going to get through it together. That's all that matters."