FLIP program helps Edinburg businesses make upgrades

Small businesses in Edinburg will be getting big improvements soon as they receive money to upgrade their store's to enhance the city's overall appeal.

Beverly's Hardware is going on its 77th year of being in business.

In 2010, Joe Lopez bought the shop, and he says while the shop has changed ownership throughout the years, the building has remained the same and is long overdue for improvements.

"There's a lot of big competition, a lot of big franchises around here," Lopez said.

That's why the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation, or the EDC, launched FLIP, the Facade and Lot Improvement Program.

"It is a way for us to help small businesses who have been going through a lot of hard times over the last few years during the pandemic and through high inflation rates and everything like that, to kind of bounce back and give them an opportunity to dress up their facilities a little bit better," EDC Executive Director Raudel Garza said.

Forty Edinburg businesses applied and were selected to get $10,000 through the program.

Beverly's Hardware is one of the businesses getting the much-needed upgrades to its 77-year-old building, like installing air conditioning.

"Sometimes there is sweat just dripping down my face, and I'm just breathing, not working," Lopez said.

Lopez says they'll also add new windows, a new door and a lit-up sign outside.

"It's going to look more presentable from the front. Eventually, when I put AC in here, it's going to be a little bit more comfortable for customers to stay here a little longer. So it's going to be the presentation, it's going to be a lot for customers to say wow," Lopez said.

The EDC says this is something Edinburg residents should be looking forward to because these improvements will help create more jobs within the city.

The FLIP program is projected to open up as many as 83 new jobs within the next two years.

All the projects are expected to be completed by September of this year.

