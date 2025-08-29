Florida man extradited to Harlingen to face online solicitation of a minor charges
A 38-year-old man from Florida was arrested and extradited to Harlingen after sending inappropriate messages to a teen through the Discord app, according to police.
Jacob Benjamin Register was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida on charges of sexual performance by a child, online solicitation of a minor and child grooming, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
According to a Friday news release, Harlingen police officers received a report of Register sending the messages to a 14-year-old juvenile back in March 2025.
“Parents, please remain vigilant about the applications and games your children are using,” the Harlingen Police Department said in a statement. “Unfortunately, online platforms are frequently exploited by individuals with harmful intentions who seek to target and manipulate young users.”
Cameron County jail records show Register remains behind bars on a $2 million bond.
More News
News Video
-
Get ready for UTRGV's inaugural football game, what to know about parking,...
-
Edinburg businesses prepare for potential economic boost ahead of UTRGV's inaugural football...
-
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley celebrates 10-year anniversary
-
New bill allows Valley game officials to remove unruly fans during high...
-
Hidalgo County health expert speaks out against bill making parasite treatment accessible
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
-
Practicing with Valley football players
-
Rio Hondo ISD gifted $250,000 weight room for student athletes
-
Valley football teams using newly-approved wearable play-calling technology
-
How UTRGV's football program is benefitting high school teams