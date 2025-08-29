Florida man extradited to Harlingen to face online solicitation of a minor charges

A 38-year-old man from Florida was arrested and extradited to Harlingen after sending inappropriate messages to a teen through the Discord app, according to police.

Jacob Benjamin Register was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida on charges of sexual performance by a child, online solicitation of a minor and child grooming, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

According to a Friday news release, Harlingen police officers received a report of Register sending the messages to a 14-year-old juvenile back in March 2025.

“Parents, please remain vigilant about the applications and games your children are using,” the Harlingen Police Department said in a statement. “Unfortunately, online platforms are frequently exploited by individuals with harmful intentions who seek to target and manipulate young users.”

Cameron County jail records show Register remains behind bars on a $2 million bond.