Following Starr County election fraud arrest, election officials reminding the public of proper way to use mail-in ballots

A Roma woman was arrested on an election fraud charge after allegedly filling out someone else’s mail-in ballot during the November 2022 general election.

Modesta Vela was arrested in connection with the investigation on Sept. 4. She allegedly filled out the ballot of a person who wasn't a relative and mailed it “knowing that the completed ballot does not reflect the intent of the voter,” the indictment states.

Following news of the arrest, election officials are reminding the public of the dos and don'ts of using a mail-in ballot.

In Texas, voters must meet certain requirements to receive a mail-in ballot.

“Voters that want to receive their ballots in the mail have to submit an application beforehand,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

According to Garza, voters must state in their application if someone is helping them.

While helping someone with their ballot is legal, Garza said the state has rules that those helpers must follow.

Rules include filling out helper’s name, address and signature on the envelope with your ballot that's returned to the election office.

The application and ballot must also have your signature.

“We do compare that to existing records to see whether or not they match,” Garza said.

Garza said as parents and loved ones get older, it can be hard for them to decide who to vote for.

“I think it would be helpful if you were the one that provided the assistance and not ask them to rely on third parties to provide assistance,” Garza said, adding that voters can contact election officers if there are any issues.

