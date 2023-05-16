Food Bank RGV asking for donations to help victims of recent storms

The Food Bank RGV is now teaming up with Emergency Management Officials in response to all the recent storms that have swept through the Rio Grande Valley.

The food bank is working to make several emergency food relief bags to hand out in areas that were hit the hardest, but they do need donations right now.

If you would like to help, you can do that on their website.

So far they have raised over $2,000, but they're hoping to reach $20,000.