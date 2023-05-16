x

Food Bank RGV asking for donations to help victims of recent storms

2 days 1 hour 38 minutes ago Sunday, May 14 2023 May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 4:44 PM May 14, 2023 in News - Local

The Food Bank RGV is now teaming up with Emergency Management Officials in response to all the recent storms that have swept through the Rio Grande Valley.

The food bank is working to make several emergency food relief bags to hand out in areas that were hit the hardest, but they do need donations right now.

If you would like to help, you can do that on their website.

So far they have raised over $2,000, but they're hoping to reach $20,000.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days