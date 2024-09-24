Food Bank RGV hosting paint party
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is providing a night of creativity.
On Tuesday, the food bank will host the “Paint the Bowl of Giving” event, where attendees can paint as many ceramic bowls as they like.
Tickets sales will benefit the food bank.
The event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Event Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
