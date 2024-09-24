x

Food Bank RGV hosting paint party

Food Bank RGV hosting paint party
5 hours 18 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2024 Sep 23, 2024 September 23, 2024 6:46 PM September 23, 2024 in News - Local

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is providing a night of creativity.

On Tuesday, the food bank will host the “Paint the Bowl of Giving” event, where attendees can paint as many ceramic bowls as they like.

Tickets sales will benefit the food bank.

The event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Mission Event Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days