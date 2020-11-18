Food Bank RGV hosts turkey giveaway in an effort to feed 1,500 families this Thanksgiving

Food Bank RGV is hosting a turkey giveaway in an effort to feed families in need this holiday season.

This year about 1,500 turkeys will be given out which will double the amount of families fed last year.

"We know so many more people are food insecure as a result of COVID-19 and we want to make sure the people who struggle to know where their next meal is coming from everyday on a holiday like thanksgiving which is all about coming together family and hope they have one less thing to struggle with and worry about," Stuart Haniff, CEO of Food Bank RGV said.

The food drive will be held Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Food Bank RGV on 724 N Cage Blvd. in Pharr.

