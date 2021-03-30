Food Bank RGV, Reliant Energy to host mass drive-thru food distribution Wednesday
Rio Grande Valley organizations are teaming up to help out those in need.
Reliant Energy and Food Bank RGV will host a mass drive-thru food distribution event from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.
The goal of the drive-thru pantry is to serve more than 3,500 families.
Event officials advise the following:
- • All cities welcome
- • Bring photo ID and proof of address
- • Limit of two families and two people per vehicle
- • Make sure car trunk is empty
- • Face covering are required
More News
News Video
-
Pharr PD unveils new non-lethal tool for making arrests
-
Latest SpaceX launch creates taxpayer, environmental concerns
-
Valley nonprofit opens community closet in McAllen to help migrant families
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: March 30, 2021
-
SpaceX's SN11 test launch ends in fiery explosion