x

Food Bank RGV, Reliant Energy to host mass drive-thru food distribution Wednesday

3 hours 43 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, March 30 2021 Mar 30, 2021 March 30, 2021 5:08 PM March 30, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: Food Bank RGV / Facebook

Rio Grande Valley organizations are teaming up to help out those in need. 

Reliant Energy and Food Bank RGV will host a mass drive-thru food distribution event from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. 

The goal of the drive-thru pantry is to serve more than 3,500 families. 

Event officials advise the following:

  • All cities welcome
  • Bring photo ID and proof of address 
  • Limit of two families and two people per vehicle 
  • Make sure car trunk is empty
  • Face covering are required 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days