Former bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville dies at 87

Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña. Photo Credit Catholic Diocese of El Paso

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso announced Friday that Bishop Emeritus Raymundo J. Peña died “peacefully” in San Juan.

Bishop Pena was under palliative care at a nursing home, according to a news release from the diocese. He was 87.

Bishop Peña was the fourth bishop for the Diocese of El Paso, where he served from 1980 until 1995. He was then assigned by St. Pope John Paul II to serve in the Diocese of Brownsville.

The bishop served in the Diocese of Brownsville from 1995 through 2009 when he retired at the age of 75, the news release stated.

Born in Corpus Christi, Bishop Pena attended St. John's Seminary, and Assumption Seminary, both in San Antonio, He was ordained to the order of priesthood in 1957 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral.

In 1976 he was ordained to the Order of Bishop and was named Auxiliary to the Archbishop of San Antonio. In 1979 he served as Administrator Sede Vacante for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, according to the release.

He was also a strong advocate for immigration rights along the border and a fierce critic of the raising of the border fence in El Paso, the release noted.

Bishop Pena’s passing was confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, who said in a Facebook post they will inform the public of funeral arrangements for Pena.