Former Brownsville daycare worker pleads guilty in hot car death

Karen Silva. Photo courtesy of Brownsville Police Department

A woman accused of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville pleaded guilty on Monday, Cameron County court records show.

Karen Silva was charged alongside Sendy Ruiz with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with reckless serious bodily injury and mental impairment following the June 27 death of Logan Urbina, a student at the Learning Club Preschool where they worked.

Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip.

The indictments against both women accuse them of failing to make sure that no child was left behind in the van.

Silva and Ruiz were identified as the women in charge of the van and the children in it.

Since the incident, the Learning Club Preschool has been closed, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Since her arrest, Silva has been in custody on an ICE detainer.

According to an ICE spokesperson, Silva entered the United States on a non-immigrant visitor visa with permission to stay until July 19, 2024. Silva violated the conditions of her admission by overstaying on the issued visa.

Ruiz is set to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 10.

Silva is set to be sentenced on Nov. 20, 2025.