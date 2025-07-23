Former Edinburg councilman Johnny Garcia files to run for mayor

Juan “Johnny” Tomas Garcia. courtesy photo

Former Edinburg city councilman Juan “Johnny” Tomas Garcia filed to run for mayor in the November 2025 election.

Garcia made the announcement on social media.

Garcia previously served as the place three councilman and mayor pro-tem from 2019 to 2023.

“My goal is to represent and serve all of Edinburg’s residents, working closely with our surrounding communities and leaders to elevate our entire region,” Garcia said in a statement.

Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina and Edinburg attorney Omar Ochoa also announced their mayoral campaigns.

Current Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza announced in January he would not seek reelection following a prostate cancer diagnosis.