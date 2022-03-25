Former Edinburg football player arrested on drug charge in Hidalgo County

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A former Edinburg football player accused of tackling a referee in 2020 was arrested on a drug charge earlier this week.

Emmanuel Duron was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Tuesday on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a substance, a first-degree felony. Duron remained in custody on a $60,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Edinburg police say they found Duron asleep in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked on the 2500 block of Los Lagos Dr. early Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Edinburg Bobcat football player faces charges after a physical confrontation with a referee

An officer smelled a "strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle," and found a clear plastic bag containing a white, powdery substance when he searched the vehicle, according to court records.

The substance later tested positive for cocaine, according to records.

Duron made national headlines in 2020 when he tackled a referee during a playoff game.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District removed the football team from the playoffs after the incident.