Former Hidalgo County deputy pleads guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy

A former deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office admitted to his involvement in a drug trafficking organization.

Baldemar Cardenas, 36, pled guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, court records show.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Cardenas worked with a drug trafficking organization in January 2020 that was transporting cocaine.

“The drug trafficking organization would receive high-purity cocaine which was diluted to make low priority bundles that Cardenas would tip off to law enforcement,” the news release stated. “This would allow the drug trafficking organization to keep the high-purity cocaine for distribution and profit while avoiding responsibility for the lost loads.”

Cardenas admitted to receiving $10,000 for his part in the scheme, the news release stated.

A judge set Cardenas’ bond at $75,000 and set his sentencing for June 14.

Cardenas faces up to 40 years in prison.