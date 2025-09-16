Former Hidalgo County detention officer allegedly conspired to bring narcotics into facility

Mugshot of Ronaldo Rodriguez (Courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

A former Hidalgo County detention officer was arrested after allegedly conspiring to introduce illegal narcotics into the facility, according to a news release.

The news release said Ronaldo Rodriguez was charged on Tuesday with prohibited substances and items in a correctional or civil commitment facility and engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $5,000.

At the time of the offenses, Rodriguez was employed at the detention facility, according to the news release. After a weeks long investigation, Rodriguez allegedly conspired with an inmate and outside individuals to introduce illegal narcotics into the facility.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Rodriguez remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.