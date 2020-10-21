Former Jubilee Academies employee pleads not guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child
A former athletic coordinator at the Jubilee Academies campus in Brownsville pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.
Deira Allan Glover, 32, of Harlingen pleaded not guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony; improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony; online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and enticing a child, a third-degree felony.
Glover is accused of contacting an 11-year-old girl on Instagram and sexually assaulting her.
Jubilee Academies fired Glover after his arrest.
A judge set bond at $375,000 on the four charges.
Watch the video for the full story.
