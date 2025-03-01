Former Mexican National Guard pleads guilty to allowing stolen vehicles into Mexico

A former Mexican National Guard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 33-year-old Luis Enrique Guzman Pablo was assigned to work customs in Matamoros, Mexico and as part of his official duties, he would inspect and observe vehicles leaving the U.S. and enter into Mexico.

From May to July 2024, Pablo facilitated the entry of stolen vehicles into Mexico in exchange for compensation, according to the news release. Co-conspirators would provide Pablo with a description of the vehicle, and he would ensure they would pass through the inspection process.

In one instance in May, Pablo assisted co-conspirators with the exportation of a stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer that was exported through the Veteran's International Bridge in Brownsville to Matamoros in exchange for payment, according to the news release.

The news release said Pablo is scheduled for sentencing on May 13, at which time he will face up to five years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Pablo has been and will remain in custody pending the hearing.