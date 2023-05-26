Former Mission mayor dies at 76

Former Mission Mayor Norberto “Beto” Salinas

Former Mission Mayor Norberto “Beto” Salinas passed away, according to a Friday news release. He was 76 years old.

The former mayor leaves behind an extensive legacy of community involvement, the release stated.

“He was a lifelong public servant who was truly dedicated to the residents of Mission, leaving a legacy of prosperity,” according to the release.

Salinas was elected as Mission mayor in 1998, where he served for a total of 20 years.

Prior to his mayorship, Salinas served as Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner for 12 years starting in 1980.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.