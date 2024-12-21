Former patient delivers toys at South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital

With toys in tow, Angel Quintanilla handed out holiday cheer to kids who might be going through a tough time like he once did.

Quintanilla, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy, said he knows what it feels like to be in and out of the hospital as a kid — especially during the holidays.

“I would get sick a lot, and I would always get sent to the hospital immediately," Quintanilla said.

Years ago, during one of his hospital stays, Quintanilla said someone like him and others delivered toys to him.

“They came in and they brought me a couple of toys, and it really brightened my day,” Quintanilla said.

For the last 20 years, Quintanilla has been paying it forward.

On Friday, Quintanilla was at the South Texas Health System Children's Hospital delivering toys to current patients.

“The children are our future, and they will always remember how this made them feel,” Quintanilla said. “So why not instill a little bit of love and kindness in them so that they may return the favor in the future?”