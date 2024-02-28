Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher accused of sending ‘inappropriate’ texts to a student
A Point Isabel ISD employee was arrested on charges of sending inappropriate texts to an underage student, according to the Port Isabel Police Department.
Omar Vera worked as a substitute teacher at Port Isabel Early College High school and is no longer working as an employee, according to a Tuesday news release from the district.
Vera was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 and arraigned on five counts of displaying harmful material to a minor the following day. His bond was set at $25,000.
Police say Vera could be facing more charges.
