Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher accused of sending ‘inappropriate’ texts to a student

2 hours 54 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 9:11 PM February 27, 2024 in News - Local

A Point Isabel ISD employee was arrested on charges of sending inappropriate texts to an underage student, according to the Port Isabel Police Department. 

Omar Vera worked as a substitute teacher at Port Isabel Early College High school and is no longer working as an employee, according to a Tuesday news release from the district.

Vera was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 and arraigned on five counts of displaying harmful material to a minor the following day. His bond was set at $25,000.

Police say Vera could be facing more charges. 

