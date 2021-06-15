Former President Trump, Gov. Abbott to visit southern border

President Trump meets with Texas Gov. Abbott to discuss the coronavirus pandemic May 7, 2020. KRGV file photo

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his plans to join state Gov. Greg Abbott on a visit to the southern border at the end of the month.

Trump announced the visit in a social media post that didn’t provide any details of the planned Wednesday, June 30 visit.

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history,” Trump said. “It’s an unmitigated disaster zone.”

Abbott is scheduled to hold a press conference on the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.