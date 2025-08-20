Former RGV Viper N'Faly Dante signs with Atlanta Hawks
Former RGV Vipers center N'Faly Dante is signing a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Dante spent 31 games with the Vipers last season after signing a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets in 2024. The former Oregon Duck averaged over 16 points and 10 rebounds per game last year for the Vipers.
More News
News Video
-
New mural debuts in Harlingen
-
Road closure scheduled in McAllen for sewer line improvements
-
Edinburg Police Department launching first ever drone first responder program in the...
-
Mission EDC opens applications for small business grants
-
Relatives testify against San Perlita man accused of killing stepson