Former RGV Viper N'Faly Dante signs with Atlanta Hawks

Former RGV Vipers center N'Faly Dante is signing a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Dante spent 31 games with the Vipers last season after signing a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets in 2024. The former Oregon Duck averaged over 16 points and 10 rebounds per game last year for the Vipers.