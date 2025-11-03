Former South Padre Island mayor arrested on solicitation of prostitution charge
A former mayor of South Padre Island has been arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino.
Trevino said former Mayor Dennis Stahl was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on Monday. He is expected to go before a judge on Tuesday.
Stahl resigned from his mayoral position back in 2019.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg encourages residents to participate in Veterans Day Parade
-
Mission family speaks out after stray bullet enters child's bedroom
-
Mother, child hospitalized following crash involving 18-wheeler in Brownsville
-
McAllen fire causes severe damage to apartments, hospitalizes two people
-
Valley business offering free meals to families affected by SNAP cuts