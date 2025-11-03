x

Former South Padre Island mayor arrested on solicitation of prostitution charge

Monday, November 03 2025

A former mayor of South Padre Island has been arrested on a charge of solicitation of prostitution, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino.

Trevino said former Mayor Dennis Stahl was booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on Monday. He is expected to go before a judge on Tuesday.

Stahl resigned from his mayoral position back in 2019.

