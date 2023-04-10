Former Starr County attorney indicted on public corruption charges out on bond

A former Starr County elected official is out on bond after spending Easter weekend in federal custody.

Victor Canales served Starr County as county attorney for 17 years. He was arrested on Friday and accused of extortion and stealing from federal programs as he served in the position.

Canales was indicted Monday on nine federal charges, including four charges of misusing federal grant money, four charges of extortion and one charge of bribery.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia Medrano set Canales' bond at $100,000, adding that Canales is accused of collecting fines that were deposited into a personal bank account.

Canales was released Monday afternoon.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled for June.