Former Starr County attorney pleads guilty to extorting $1,500 from defendant's mother

Starr County’s former attorney faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal extortion charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Victor Canales Jr. was arrested in April and accused of extortion and stealing from federal programs as he served as Starr County attorney, a position he held for 17 years starting in 2005.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Starr County attorney indicted on public corruption charges out on bond

On September 2021, a woman reached out to Canales after her son was charged with three misdemeanor offenses. Canales told the woman he’d take care of the tickets for $1,500, according to a news release.

“The mother gave Canales three money orders totaling $1,500. He deposited the proceeds into his own checking account and used it for his own personal needs rather than depositing the monies into the Starr County account,” the news release stated. “Canales then sent a series of letters to Cameron County indicating the three charges against the woman’s son would be dropped.”

Court records indicate a plea agreement was filed Tuesday.

Sentencing for Canales is set for December 2023.

Canales is out on bond pending his sentencing, the news release stated.