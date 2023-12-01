Former substitute teacher sentenced after coercing teen girl for sexually explicit images

Photo credit: MGN Online

A former substitute teacher with the Mission Consolidated Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after confessing to coercing 30 minors into sending him nude images, court records show.

Edgar Aaron Hernandez was sentenced Thursday on a coercion and enticement of a minor charge. Court records show he will also have to register as a sex offender as part of a plea agreement he made in March.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Hernandez was identified as the suspect who asked a 13-year-old girl in Springfield, IL, for nude images of herself through Snapchat. Hernandez then threatened to spread the images if the teen didn’t send more.

Special agents with the U.S. Secret Service picked up Hernandez at Mission High School in December 2022 to take him in for questioning.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL ARREST HERE

In an interview with investigators, Hernandez admitted to soliciting nude images and videos from more than 30 minors over the course of two years, the complaint stated.

Mission CISD released a statement at the time of Hernandez’s arrest saying he was no longer an employee with the district, and Mission CISD students are not believed to be involved in the allegations.

Hernandez’s sentence will be followed by seven years of supervised release.