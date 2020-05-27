x

Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, Vietnam prisoner of war who later served more than 2 decades in Congress, has died at 89

PLANO, Texas (AP) - Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, Vietnam prisoner of war who later served more than 2 decades in Congress, has died at 89.

