Former Valley reporter living in China sees slow improvement in daily life
WESLACO – A former Rio Grande Valley journalist living in China was caught in the middle of the panic as COVID-19 outbreak started.
A lot has changed for Oscar Margain in the past few weeks compared to how it was in Beijing at the beginning of the year. CHANNEL 5 NEWS interviewed him last month.
“A month ago, it was still somewhat of a ghost town and little be little, we started noticing people trickling in. Now, I want to say a lot of the people who left the city because of the Chinese New Year and the spring festival have now returned, but a lot of people are working from home, so you don’t see them all on the street,” said Margain.
Margain says the number of cases China is seeing a day have decreased. According to authorities, most of the new cases Beijing is seeing are coming from outside China.
Watch the video above for the full report.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Alton flea market owners hope shift to online sales will help vendors
-
Valley shelters seek donations as supply of basic necessities drops
-
San Juan church to livestream services in effort to slow COVID-19 spread
-
Former Valley reporter living in China sees slow improvement in daily life
-
Brownsville ISD board vote to extend spring break for additional week