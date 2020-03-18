Former Valley reporter living in China sees slow improvement in daily life

WESLACO – A former Rio Grande Valley journalist living in China was caught in the middle of the panic as COVID-19 outbreak started.

A lot has changed for Oscar Margain in the past few weeks compared to how it was in Beijing at the beginning of the year. CHANNEL 5 NEWS interviewed him last month.

“A month ago, it was still somewhat of a ghost town and little be little, we started noticing people trickling in. Now, I want to say a lot of the people who left the city because of the Chinese New Year and the spring festival have now returned, but a lot of people are working from home, so you don’t see them all on the street,” said Margain.

Margain says the number of cases China is seeing a day have decreased. According to authorities, most of the new cases Beijing is seeing are coming from outside China.

Watch the video above for the full report.