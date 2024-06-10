Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City on list of most-at-risk historical sites in Texas

A former Army fort in Rio Grande City is now on a list of most-at-risk historical sites in Texas.

A non-profit historical group publishes the list annually, and this year they said Fort Ringgold needs to be restored.

For those trying to save Fort Ringgold, being placed on this list isn't something they wanted, but it may open the door for grants to help restore it.

Fort Ringgold was first established as an Army fort in the 1840s. After it closed, Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District bought the campus and turned the buildings into classrooms.

Students aren't there anymore, and it's now used as the school district's central office.

Preservation Texas is the non-profit who created that list of endangered historic sites. They say Fort Ringgold is different from most places because it's still being used

"Fortunately, the school district owns the property and makes use of it, but there are aspects that have not been addressed. Like I mentioned, they need to have a proper preservation plan that can guide elected officials and school administrators," Preservation Texas member Jesus Najar said.

The group says Fort Ringgold is also set apart from other historical sites because it's several buildings, as opposed to just one, that need restoration.