Fort Ringgold Park baseball fields in Rio Grande City getting new upgrades

The baseball fields at Fort Ringgold Park are getting a new look, and Rio Grande City will handle the renovations.

The baseball fields at have sat unused for nearly 10 years and the city is now breathing life back into it.

Once renovations are complete, the Fort Ringgold Park can be used once again for little league baseball tournaments.

The baseball fields at hold memories for people in Rio Grande City.

"I remember I played little league here, but I also coached here. I also serve on the little league board, and as you can see, we were able to have that scoreboard up," little league baseball coach Hugo Garcia said.

Garcia coaches the Rio Rippers little league baseball team. He is excited about the upgrades Rio Grande City is doing to the historic park.

"Investing in our future is the most important thing. Yes, it brings memories, but honoring our memories, at the same time, it's providing opportunity for the future," Garcia said.

The park was owned by Starr County and the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District, but seven years ago it closed for safety reasons.

RGC Park and Recreations Director Marco Trevino explained the fields are getting new lights and renovations.

"We are working on the field maintenance. Making them flat, making sure that they are usable so that the young kids, when they practice, they don't get hurt," Trevino said.

The renovations and reopening comes at a time more parents are signing up their kids for city programs.

"We did our Pony Program this past season. Forty-four teams are playing in that league. This will help with the scheduling, having six parks instead of three fields," Trevino said.

More parks and fields means more games for teams like Garcia's, who are excited to keep fans in Rio Grande City.

"There are three fields here. There are three fields at the Basilio Park, that's already six and two at the school, that's eight. So we will be able to have weekend tournaments with eight fields. We will have 40 to 50 teams. We didn't have that opportunity," Garcia said.

Rio Grande City expects to have renovations completed by December, weather permitting.

Watch the video above for the full story.