Foul play not suspected after deceased male found in McAllen, police say

A welfare concern led to the discovery of a deceased 90-year-old man, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The body was discovered Thursday at 6:38 a.m. in the area of the 200 block of North 15th Street, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to a welfare concern when they found the unidentified man, police said, adding that it appears he died of natural causes and there were no signs of foul play.

The victim’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.