Four candidates on the ballot for Cameron County sheriff in Democratic primary election

Four men on the Democratic ballot of the March primary elections are in the running to be the Cameron County sheriff.

Whoever wins this round will face their Republican challenger — Santiago Jimmy Manrrique — in November.

Incumbent Sheriff Eric Garza has held the position for four years.

He says his top priority if elected is to continue to push for pay raises for deputies and jailers.

Garza hopes increasing the pay will help the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center stay in compliance with state jail standards.

Jesus Rosas is a sergeant with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, where he has worked at for the last 20 years.

Rosas says his top priority is public safety, and he wants to improve staff training, jail safety and inmate security.

Ronnie Saenz has 26 years of law enforcement experience.

Saenz said his top priority if elected is to initiate a top to bottom review of the jail and its staff.

By bringing up standards, Saenz says it could bring back a partnership to house federal inmates. The partnership would bring in a needed source of revenue for the jail, Saenz said.

Manuel Treviño has 31 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as the police chief for the city of Primera.

Treviño says one of his goals is to also bring back federal inmates, adding that it's money that could be put back into the jail.

The last day of early voting in the primary elections is Friday, March 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

