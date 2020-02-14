Four Straight Wins For UTRGV Men

EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team won its fourth-straight game by defeating the Utah Valley University Wolverines 80-72 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of 2,218.

Senior Lesley Varner II led the Vaqueros (10-14, 6-5 WAC) by posting his second double-double with 11 points, a career-high 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Junior Javon Levi scored a team-high 17 points with four assists. Graduate student Jordan Jackson scored 12 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Freshman Quinton Johnson II finished with 11 points and three rebounds.

Isaiah White led the Wolverines (9-16, 3-7 WAC) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Averette and Casdon Jardine each scored 13 points.

The Wolverines led 18-13 midway through the first half. That’s when a pair of jumpers by junior Chris Freeman sparked the Vaqueros to score 12-straight points as part of a 20-4 run to take a 33-22 lead.

The Wolverines stayed close over the first 10 minutes of the second half, pulling to within 52-45. A Johnson jumper and a Jackson three-point play kicked off a 14-4 run to give the Vaqueros their largest lead of the game at 66-49.

UTRGV hosts Seattle U for homecoming on Saturday at 7 p.m.

******************************************************************

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell 61-54 to Utah Valley University (UVU) on Thursday at the UCCU Center.

Redshirt sophomore Ashlei Lopez led UTRGV (10-14, 5-6 WAC) with 12 points while adding six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Senior Megan Johnson added 11 points with six rebounds.

Jordan Holland led UVU (9-13, 6-4 WAC) with 18 points with four rebounds while Maria Carvalho added 13 points and eight rebounds. Josie Williams chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

UVU jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter after a jumper by Williams. UTRGV answered back with a 7-0 run after a layup by Lopez, three-pointer by redshirt junior Zhane Templeton, and a layup from junior Iva Belosevic got them within 10-9 with 4:07 left in the quarter. A three-pointer by Eve Braslis closed out the quarter with UVU leading 18-12.

A layup by Williams pushed UVU’s lead to 20-12 but the Vaqueros put together a 9-0 run that started with a three-pointer by Johnson and capped by a jumper by junior Valeria Tapia that gave UTRGV the 23-22 lead with 5:54 left in the half. Both teams went back-and-forth the rest of the quarter as UVU held the 30-28 lead at the half.

UTRGV got rolling in the third quarter as graduate student Desirea Buerge got the scoring started with a three-pointer with Johnson adding one of her giving them the 34-33 lead. Later in the quarter freshman Halie Jones knocked down a three-pointer to give UTRGV the 41-36 lead before UVU clawed back to tie it at 44-44 to end the third.

UVU got a pair of free throws from Holland to open the fourth and they would not relinquish the lead. UTRGV got as close as 50-48 after a jumper from Templeton with 5:33 left to play but UVU was able to put the game away.

The Vaqueros will back in action on Saturday when it faces Seattle U at 4 p.m.