Fourth suspect arrested following drug bust at Donna drive-thru

Authorities identified the three suspects arrested following a raid at a Donna drive-thru business, and announced the arrest of a fourth suspect.

Nicolasa Limon Lopez, Milagros Aide Ruiz and Esmeralda Guerra were arrested on multiple drug charges following the Sept. 11 raid at Pechocho's Drive-Thru, located at 1241 East Bus. 83.

A fourth individual, Ismael Herrera, was arrested Wednesday at the business on charges of possession of marijuana and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple arrests made at Donna drive-thru in connection with criminal investigation

The TABC identified Herrera as an employee at the drive-thru.

As previously reported, officers with the Donna Police Department and the TABC executed a narcotics search warrant at the business. An undercover investigation revealed employees were selling cocaine and other narcotics at the business.

Two employees — identified as Ruiz and Guerra — and a customer identified as Lopez were arrested as part of the investigation, TABC said.

Lopez was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Sept. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond. Guerra is also out on a $5,000 bond, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Ruiz remains in custody on possession charges and a $53,000 bond. Herrera remains jailed on a $105,000 bond.