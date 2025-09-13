Multiple arrests made at Donna drive-thru in connection with criminal investigation

Photo courtesy of the Donna Police Department.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with a joint criminal investigation involving the Donna Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Donna police and the TABC executed a narcotics search warrant at Pechocho's Drive-Thru, located at 1241 East Business 83 on September 11.

Two employees and a customer were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Donna police.

Police said the investigation into the business began in July when the TABC Special Investigative Unit received information from a "confidential source" of suspected narcotics sales.

Undercover operations confirmed employees were selling cocaine and other narcotics to known customers, according to police. Authorities facilitated separate purchases from regular merchandise, with undercover TABC agents conducting multiple controlled buys.

On September 11, Donna police and the TABC executed search and arrest warrants at the drive-thru, according to police. Investigators seized suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

Police said the TABC will continue administrative proceedings regarding the business' beverage license.