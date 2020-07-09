Free COVID-19 testing underway at Bert Ogden Arena for all Valley residents

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will open a "surge" coronavirus testing location Wednesday in Edinburg.

The location will open to the public on Wednesday. Testing is free.

Anyone who wants to be tested must register online or at the Bert Ogden Arena parking lot, 4900 South I-69C. After registration, testing will take place at H-E-B Park, 1616 S. Raul Longoria Road.

"Testing at the surge locations is available at no cost to individuals five years and older – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus," according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services. "Individuals seeking testing do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing."

The Department of Health and Human Services is also offering free "surge" testing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Jacksonville, Florida.

"The three jurisdictions identified are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and could potentially benefit from additional opportunities to identify new cases, especially those who are asymptomatic," according to the news release. "HHS, in partnership with eTrueNorth and each of the local communities, will perform surge testing by offering 5,000 tests per-city per-day, at no charge to those tested for anywhere from five to twelve days. Across the nation, the largest increases in cases continue to be in the 18 to 29 age group; however, there are also upticks in young people under 18 and in people aged 30 to 39."

According to the Department of Health and Human Services:

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at these sites should make every effort to pre-register for testing in advance at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

While on-site registration will be accommodated, it will take longer than arriving with a pre-registration completed with QR Code either on a cell phone or printed from the registration website. Individuals tested at one of these test sites must provide a telephone number and email address. An identification card is NOT required.

Information for Individuals Seeking Testing:

It should take between 3 and 5 days for someone who is tested to get their results.

Test results will be provided by email notification (individuals will be required to log back into the website to view their results). Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal. There is not a phone number to call for results.