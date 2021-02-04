x

Free virtual tutoring website helps students navigate distance learning amid pandemic

Wednesday, February 03 2021
By: Monica De Anda

What started off as an idea to help students struggling with online classes has now become a reality for Valley native Yaward Ali co-founded the free online tutoring site Learn4Free.

Ali and his brother came up with the idea to offer free tutoring for any middle school or high school student who needs it. 

The brothers launched their site Learn4Free.us where more than 50 medical students are committed to volunteering their time to help students in the Rio Grande Valley with online learning.  

"We really want to help the next generation which has been affected by COVID and all these difficulties to aim high and stay on track," Ali said. 

