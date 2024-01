Free wellness expo scheduled in Brownsville

It's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and there are so many benefits to being active and eating right, especially for seniors citizens.

RGV Promotions Event Coordinator Marie Martinez sits down with Channel 5's Dina Herrera Garza to give more details about the free upcoming Lower Valley Community Senior and Wellness Expo.

It's scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31 at the Brownsville Events Center.