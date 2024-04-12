x

Friday, April 12, 2024: Sunny and breezy with a high of 87°F

3 hours 25 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2024 Apr 12, 2024 April 12, 2024 11:44 AM April 12, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days