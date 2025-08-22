x

Friday, Aug. 22, 2025: Scattered showers, temps 90s

Friday, Aug. 22, 2025: Scattered showers, temps 90s
3 hours 55 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, August 22 2025 Aug 22, 2025 August 22, 2025 7:25 AM August 22, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days