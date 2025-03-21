Friday, March 21, 2025: Nice day, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen Passport Division to host extended hours
-
TXDOT hosting networking event in Pharr for small business owners
-
More than $3.6 million in cocaine seized at Roma port of entry
-
New bill introduced in Austin could impact Boca Chica beach access
-
City of Donna launching software to combat illegal dumping
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
-
High School Soccer Playoffs - Thursday night highlights from bi-district round
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game