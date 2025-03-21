x

Friday, March 21, 2025: Nice day, breezy, temps in the 80s

Friday, March 21, 2025: Nice day, breezy, temps in the 80s
5 hours 28 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 10:19 AM March 21, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days