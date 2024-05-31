Friday, May 31, 2024: Heat advisory, small risk for storms tonight

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued another Heat Advisory for Starr, Hidalgo and inland Willacy County from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. "Feels like" temperatures will approach up to 112 degrees. We expect the heat to continue through the weekend.

There is also a small risk for thunderstorms tonight in the upper valley. Thunderstorms may develop over the Sierra Madre mountain range over Nuevo León, Mexico. These storms usually weaken and fade away as they move closer to the Rio Grande. It's possible they could survive and impact the upper valley, mainly Starr and Hidalgo County. The chance of that happening is a low, 20%. Stay weather aware just in case the storms survive.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.