x

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025: Spotty showers and highs in the 90s

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025: Spotty showers and highs in the 90s
4 hours 52 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 11:20 AM October 10, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days