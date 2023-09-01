x

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023: Hot & breezy with triple digit temperatures

8 hours 34 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, September 01 2023 Sep 1, 2023 September 01, 2023 10:31 AM September 01, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days