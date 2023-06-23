From ABC News: Parents of migrant child who died in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen speak out

Anadith, the 8 year old girl who died in CBP custody in May, is shown in this undated photo. Courtesy Anadith's family

The parents of a migrant girl who died last month while in the custody of U.S. Border Patrol in Harlingen spoke exclusively to ABC News days after burying their daughter, and said personnel ignored their pleas for help.

Mabel Álvarez and Rossel Reyes said their 8-year-old daughter — Anadith Reyes Álvarez — sprinted with joy when she learned they’d be going to the United States. Anadith had plans to be a surgeon, her parents said.

"She wanted to help other children that had problems," her mother told ABC News' Gio Benitez.

Throughout the six-month journey from Honduras, her parents tried to make her believe she was on a long vacation. Álvarez says the family of five's journey to the Texas border came to a devastating end just eight days after entering border patrol custody when she died on May 17.

Álvarez says her daughter died in her arms after her repeated pleas to take her to the hospital were denied by CBP personnel.

Álvarez says she showed multiple CBP personnel medical records which she says showed Anadith had a history of sickle cell anemia and a heart condition, but felt some personnel were not interested in reviewing the documents.

Álvarez says she asked for her child to be taken to the hospital, and was told by personnel that she did not appear to be sick enough to warrant a request for an ambulance. She says she felt like medical personnel thought she was lying about how sick her child was feeling. She says Anadith told the staff "I can't breathe from my mouth or my nose."

Anadith’s death remains under investigation.

To read the full story from ABC News, click here.