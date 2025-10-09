Funding approved for reconstruction of Brownsville road

A roadway in Brownsville is one step closer to getting much-needed renovations.

Funding for the reconstruction of Dennett Road was approved during a Tuesday city commissioners meeting.

The project covers a 4,400-foot stretch of road from Old Alice to Queens roads. It’s expected to cost nearly $6 million.

“Proposed improvements consist of a 36-foot roadway, which includes curb and gutter,” Brownsville Engineering and Public Works Director Maribel Guerrero said. “So it’s going from a rural into an urbanized roadway.”

City officials said they expect the design phase of the project to wrap up by the end of 2025.

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and last up to two years.