Game of the Week Preview: Harlingen vs. Edinburg Vela
Edinburg Vela and Harlingen both enter Friday night's matchup averaging more than 35 points per game over the first two weeks.
The offenses have shined, spearheaded by Vela's Geoffrey LeFerve and Harlingen's Noah Huerta.
Huerta has already punched in six touchdowns over the two games, meanwhile LeFerve is coming off a three-touchdown performance last week against Edinburg.
The game will serve as the final tune-up for the Sabercats before starting district play in Week 4.
