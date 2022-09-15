x

Game of the Week Preview: Rowe vs. Palmview

Wednesday, September 14 2022
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Nikki Rowe goes on the road to start District 16-5A DI play against an undefeated Palmview (3-0) team.

Rowe vs. Palmview is our Week Four Game of the Week. Click on the video above for a preview of what to expect.

