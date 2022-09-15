Game of the Week Preview: Rowe vs. Palmview
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Nikki Rowe goes on the road to start District 16-5A DI play against an undefeated Palmview (3-0) team.
Rowe vs. Palmview is our Week Four Game of the Week. Click on the video above for a preview of what to expect.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office holds active shooter response training for Brownsville residents
-
Hidalgo County announces new online accessibility toolbar
-
Mobile food bank set for Thursday in Los Indios
-
Brownsville police seeking driver accused of causing three-vehicle crash
-
Pharr EMS ending services with cities in western Hidalgo County