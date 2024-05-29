Garza concedes to challenger in Cameron County Sheriff Democratic primary runoff
Eric Garza conceded to challenger Manuel Trevino in the runoff race for the Democratic Cameron County Sheriff nomination.
With all precincts reporting as of Tuesday night, unofficial results from the Cameron County Elections Department show Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino leading Garza with over 1,000 votes.
On Facebook, Garza conceded to Trevino before the elections department published their full results.
“Congratulations, Chief Manuel Trevino, on your Democratic Primary Runoff win," Garza said in a Facebook post. "Your leadership and dedication shine brightly, and I'm excited to see the positive impact you'll make moving forward. Best wishes for continued success!”
Trevino will face Republican challenger Jimmy Manrique in the November 2024 election.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Watch the video above for reactions from both candidates.
