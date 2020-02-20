Gas Pipelines Delaying House Construction in Weslaco

WESLACO – A Hidalgo County woman sought help after her plans to build a new home were cut short by red tape.

Weslaco resident Juanita Garza said the small plot of dirt along Lee Garza Road is everything for her.

“I hope they make me a pretty house,” Garza said.

Garza told CHANNEL 5 NEWS her home of 20 years stood in the plot before an infestation of termites whittled it down to a concrete slab.

“They told me the court decided that it qualified to be demolished. That’s why I had to leave, because the house was too damaged,” she said.

Her full attention is now on what used to lie underneath her home – natural gas lines. The lines must be removed to build her new home.

“They say they are going to come but they don’t and that’s the problem. I’m having keeping me from starting my house,” Garza said.

The city of Weslaco said a construction permit for the home is in place.

Garza added Texas Gas Service promised the lines would be removed 20 days ago. She’s staying in a temporary home, but added she can’t afford it.

“They’re the problem because they’re not doing their job in a timely manner,” she said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Texas Gas Service. We were told no one was available to speak to us at the local office.

We then contacted Christy Penders, a spokesperson for Texas Gas Service. Within hours, the company began removing the lines.

“I checked in with our local office and it is actually on the schedule for today. The crews are should be out there soon,” she said.

We’ll make sure to check in with the company to make sure the work is completed.