George Pickens speaks on his role within Cowboys’ offense

Cowboys star wide receiver George Pickens took to the podium on Tuesday after his first training camp practice with the team.

The Cowboys acquired Pickens from the Steelers this past offseason. Despite residing in a Steelers offense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in passing yards since 2023, Pickens averaged over 1,000 receiving yards per season during that span.

As for his role within the Cowboys offense, Pickens kept it simple. “Me personally… as far as the Dallas Cowboys they want me to make plays as well, so right now that’s my responsibility,” Pickens said. “Everyone else has a different responsibility, it’s kind of a breath of fresh air.”

Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed his excitement for the Pickens addition. In doing so, also highlighting the equal feelings of Pickens' new running mate on the outside in CeeDee Lamb.

“He’s excited that George is here,” Schottenheime said. “George has been great with CeeDee, these guys train together, and they realize that with what we’ve built and having other guys that surround them it makes it incredibly difficult for defenses to match up for us.”

At one point during his press conference, Pickens added that he's quite did say he's "definitely excited to run better plays" with a smile on his face. A not-so-veiled shot at this former team in Pittsburgh as he settles in with the Cowboys.